Attack on Titan Fans Defend Mappa as Anti-fans Criticize the Anime Studio

Attack on Titan season four has been gorgeous since its debut, but that has not stop wannabe fans from criticizing the show at every turn. After being adopted by a new studio, some anti-fans made it there mission to deride the show upon its debut. Now, the real fandom is stepping up to defend Attack on Titan from its haters, and Mappa is being thanked along the way.

Over on Twitter, fans can find the topic 'Thank You Mappa' trending around the world. The hashtag began after anti-fans began harassing members of the season four team online yet again. This incident follows after episode five director @teriteri5 was ganged up on over their soundtrack choice. After going private for a short while, the Attack on Titan director returned last week with a plea for kindness. But as you can see below, anti-fans have not cared to heed those words.

How can a fandom be this rude and embarrassing pic.twitter.com/dE3W2boRls — 🥛 (@bestbuymilk) January 17, 2021

As such, fans are pushing back on the hate with as much love as they can muster. Season four has been a whirlwind of stress for Mappa in the wake of Wit Studios exiting. The former studio was ready to move on from the show ahead of its final season, but given Attack on Titan's stressful reputation, most studios did not care to touch season four. The only taker was Mappa, and the studio has done a gorgeous job with the season so far. Without the studio, fans would not have gotten a season four in a timely fashion if at all. Despite a pandemic, Mappa has managed to exceed expectations with the series, and fans are vying for haters to drop Attack on Titan if they are so upset. Nothing ever warrants harassing the show's team, and that is that.

