Attack on Titan Fans Defend Mappa as Anti-fans Criticize the Anime Studio
Attack on Titan season four has been gorgeous since its debut, but that has not stop wannabe fans from criticizing the show at every turn. After being adopted by a new studio, some anti-fans made it there mission to deride the show upon its debut. Now, the real fandom is stepping up to defend Attack on Titan from its haters, and Mappa is being thanked along the way.
Over on Twitter, fans can find the topic 'Thank You Mappa' trending around the world. The hashtag began after anti-fans began harassing members of the season four team online yet again. This incident follows after episode five director @teriteri5 was ganged up on over their soundtrack choice. After going private for a short while, the Attack on Titan director returned last week with a plea for kindness. But as you can see below, anti-fans have not cared to heed those words.
How can a fandom be this rude and embarrassing pic.twitter.com/dE3W2boRls— 🥛 (@bestbuymilk) January 17, 2021
As such, fans are pushing back on the hate with as much love as they can muster. Season four has been a whirlwind of stress for Mappa in the wake of Wit Studios exiting. The former studio was ready to move on from the show ahead of its final season, but given Attack on Titan's stressful reputation, most studios did not care to touch season four. The only taker was Mappa, and the studio has done a gorgeous job with the season so far. Without the studio, fans would not have gotten a season four in a timely fashion if at all. Despite a pandemic, Mappa has managed to exceed expectations with the series, and fans are vying for haters to drop Attack on Titan if they are so upset. Nothing ever warrants harassing the show's team, and that is that.
What do you make of this trending topic? Can you believe fans are acting this way towards Attack on Titan's staff? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Just a FYI
A reminder that if it weren't for MAPPA studio, we wouldn't get a continuation in anime. Be more thankful, guys. #ThankYouMappa pic.twitter.com/q68jtfU8HL— Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) January 17, 2021
Worth It
The 6 WEEK wait for Levi Ackerman? Worth it. #ThankYouMappa pic.twitter.com/CZIgKEp6Wb— deity (@sohmaszn) January 17, 2021
Repeat After Me
Say it with me - >#ThankYouMappa pic.twitter.com/ahmyFZC2cV— Levi Ackerman (@captainlevitwt) January 17, 2021
Sending Our Love
~ on that day mankind received a grim reminder ~
Congratulations to the studio team for such a fantastic episode recreating the same feelings we felt all those years ago #ThankYouMappa #AoTSeason4NHK #TheWarHammerTitan pic.twitter.com/F5RSfgGCiJ— ⫷pingu⫸ (@erenhaslice) January 17, 2021
Saved the Series
aight aight it's about damn time we thank mappa cause they literally picked aot up when no other studio was willing to so #ThankYouMappa for animating mikasa f-cking ackerman pic.twitter.com/FAT1M5YDY9— tishna/rené | IT'S TIME MIKASA ERA | check pinned (@omgshutuptishna) January 17, 2021
Say What?
Everyone: “Mappa is trash they’ll ruin Attack on titan Wit is way better”#AoTSeason4NHK #AOTTheWarHammerTitan #ThankYouMappa— Truth (AOT SZN) (@Ifound_thetruth) January 17, 2021
Mappa: pic.twitter.com/tmVvE04AcL
Say It Louder
NOTHING EXCUSES THIS ! IF YOU'RE DOING THIS YOU NEED TO GET THE F-CK OUTSIDE AND DON'T DESERVE TO WATCH THIS SHOW!!!! #ThankYouMappa pic.twitter.com/RaDYXXc13z— melon 🍈 呪術廻戦 (@RyoikiTenkai) January 17, 2021
An Uphill Climb
Still #ThankYouMAPPA, especially and only their staff who, even with a pandemic and a awful schedule managed to make some of us enjoy this episode. pic.twitter.com/yUpjvTD1bM— aman ☾*. IMA DA, MIKASA. (@alicesbf) January 17, 2021
You're the Best
I just want to express my gratitude and thanks to mappa for bringing this incredible work to life every week#ThankYouMappa pic.twitter.com/ZlOkLGdp6g— Kami ✨ (@KamiiiSamaa) January 17, 2021
As Usual
thank you again MAPPA, y'all did a great job this week again #AoTSeason4NHK #ThankYouMappa pic.twitter.com/SUiLfFvYTp— potato girl is looking for moots (@istepanibiancaa) January 17, 2021
Chef's Kiss Perfection
MAPPA is trending. we'd like to show our mad respect to them for making aot season final happening and blessing us with a new masterpiece every week. #ThankYouMappa— queen 🌹 IT'S TIME MIKASA (@MlKASACKERMAN) January 17, 2021