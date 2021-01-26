Attack On Titan Debuts New Colossal Titan in Season 4

✖

The war between Marley and the Children of Ymir has heated up in Attack On Titan, with Eren Jaeger unleashing a full-blown attack against the country that has tormented his people for so long, but the Survey Corps had several aces up their sleeve in this initial salvo, with the biggest easily being the arrival of Armin, aka the new Colossal Titan. The Survey Corps clearly has something in the works with this latest attack, as the latest episode didn't just re-introduce us to the Colossal Titan in a big new way, but also gave Eren a serious upgrade with his Titan powers!

Since the beginning of the fourth and final season of the anime, fans have been wondering where the majority of the Survey Corps have been, with Eren himself only making his presence known following the premiere, but this latest installment has brought forth the majority of the characters that introduced us to the world of Attack On Titan, albeit with some looking a bit different thanks to the four year time skip between seasons. With Armin now wielding the power of the Colossal Titan, he is now dealing with being one of the strongest beings on the face of the Earth, but also the terrible repercussions of the attacks that he has had to unleash upon his enemies.

Twitter Users posted not just the segment of Armin's introduction in Season Four, but also how the subsequent scene looked in the pages of Hajime Isayama's manga, showing how the brains of the Survey Corps reacts to being placed in a similar situation as his predecessor, Bertholdt:

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME WE'RE SEEING ARMIN TRANSFORM, ITS FINALLY GETTING ANIMATED OMG?? I CANT BELIEVE IT#GODOFDESTRUCTION #AOTAssault #DONTDIESURVIVE pic.twitter.com/TXaTXl2dPc — anne (@ereniyegah) January 24, 2021

Armin unleashes the full power of the Colossal Titan on the denizens of Marley, delivering a severe blow to its army while also killing many innocent civilians in the process. While the Survey Corps and the residents within the walls have certainly gone through a lot, the events of these latest episodes will certainly leave fans wondering if their counter-attack is worth the cost.

What do you think of the look of Armin's Colossal Titan in Season Four? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!