Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Official Designs for Armin and Hange

Attack on Titan has shared a close look at the official designs for Armin Arlert and Hange Zoe for the fourth and final season! The previous episode of the final season officially kicked off the war against Marley in full as Eren and the Survey Corps made the first aggressive move in the season. While this brought back some familiar faces from the previous three seasons of the series, there were still some characters who had yet to make their official debut in the final season of the series like Armin and Hange. But that changed with the newest episode.

With Episode 66 of Attack on Titan officially bringing Armin and Hange back to the anime and revealing their new timeskip looks for fans, the official Twitter account for the series went one step further by offering a much closer look at their official designs for the fourth and final season of the series. First there's Armin, who has the most change between the two and is even starting to look a bit like Erwin:

Secondly there's Hange, who has also changed in some significant ways heading into the final conflict of the series overall:

Attack on Titan's final season has brought these two into the fold and thus the entire Survey Corps crew is back together once again. But they are far from out of the woods however as Hange and Armin are currently combine the area in an airship for a one shot chance at getting everyone out safely after such a massive attack. That's going to be tough.

