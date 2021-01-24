Attack on Titan Welcomes Armin to Season 4 With a Bang

✖

Attack on Titan has welcomed Armin Arlert to the fourth and final season with a bang! Attack on Titan's final season is now in full swing as following a string of episodes introducing fans to the ideologies of the characters in Marley, Eren and the Survey Corps finally made their move with the previous episode of the season following Eren's grand declaration of war. While the previous episode brought in many familiar faces from the first three seasons, there were still a number of notable absences who had yet to make their official debut in the final season.

That changes with the newest episode of the series that officially brought in Armin to the conflict as it's revealed what his role is during the initial raid on Marley. While Eren and the Survey Corps were drawing attention toward themselves in the center of the city, Armin had been lying in wait to use his Colossal Titan transformation and letting off a huge explosion as a result.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Episode 66 continues the chaos between Eren and the War Hammer Titan, and things get even more chaotic when the Beast and Jaw Titans enter the fight against the Survey Corps as well. But while their attention was squared on this attacking force, Armin used his Colossal Titan transformation to wipe out all of the ports out of Marley together with the warship forces.

With this explosive entrance to the fifth season, Armin is worse for wear as he looks down at the destruction he caused and thinks back to Betholdt. He wonders if that kind of scene is one that Bertholdt looked on often, and it's clear that Armin is nowhere near used to using his Colossal Titan powers in such a manner. But as he has the most destructive ability among all of them, Armin is going to be key in the war going forward.

As Armin continues to come to grips with how violent things are going to be from now on, but at the same time, the fighters from Paradis are straying further and further from the defensive stance they took in the first three seasons. But what do you think? Did you like seeing Armin again in Attack on Titan's final season? What role do you think he'll play in the ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!