Attack On Titan Shares Reiner's Dark Wish for His Death

Reiner hasn't been the most stable of people in the past seasons of Attack On Titan, showing that he is losing his composure with each passing "adventure" and the latest episode has pushed him to his breaking point as we see the current wielder of the Armored Titan praying for his own demise. With the latest season deciding to focus on the nation of Marley, and the previous adventures of its soldiers in Reiner, Bertholdt, Annie, and Marcel to name a few, there has been plenty of time to explore the psyche of the Armored Titan and it is, at the very least, cracked.

Warning! If you have yet to see the latest episode of Attack On Titan's fourth and final season, Episode 64, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Fans were blown away during the previous episode of Studio MAPPA's current season, wherein Falco had inadvertently led Reiner to what might be his doom: the clutches of Eren Jaeger, the protagonist who has the power of both the Attack Titan and Founding Titan rattling around in his body. Before attacking the nation of Marley, which Eren does in spades at the conclusion of the episode, Jaeger simply wants to have a chat with Reiner, to better understand how the two are more alike than they both believe.

Reiner, of course, was responsible for the original destruction of the outer wall, alongside his comrade in arms Bertholdt, allowing for Eren's mother to be eaten by a Titan. With Jaeger clearly still holding a grudge, he begins to needle Reiner while also revealing more about what he is hoping to do in Marley. Of course, Reiner doesn't take this that well as he pleads for Eren to kill him, unable to take the overall guilt of being responsible for so many deaths, but also in his role in the death of Marcel, the original Jaw Titan prior to Ymir.

Eren, at first, doesn't want to grant him his request, but the finale of the episode shows that Jaeger doesn't care about Reiner one way or the other, as he unleashes the power of the Attack Titan right in front of Braun, beginning the Survey Corps' siege on the country of Marley!

