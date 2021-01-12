Attack on Titan Promo Teases the War Hammer Titan's Arrival

✖

Attack on Titan's next episode promo is teasing the arrival of the War Hammer Titan! Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is now underway, and after a few episodes of establishing the ideologies of those fighting on the other side of the conflict, the series is kick starting its end game in full. After teasing that he was in Marley for the last few episodes, the most recent episode of the final season confirmed that Eren Jeager is indeed ready to enact whatever plan he and the Survey Corps had put into place with his sneaking into the country.

After a massive cliffhanger that saw Eren activating his Titan ability and taking out Willy Tybur in a declaration of all-out war against Marley, the fight between the two sides is now going to start in full. But while Eren has brought his Titan ability to Marley, Marley is about to go all-out in their defense as well with the final Titan ability yet to be revealed, the War Hammer Titan.

AOT EP06 PREVIEW pic.twitter.com/Q1L9XyQ0AZ — SPY - BLACK CLOVER -☘️ (@Spytrue) January 10, 2021

The War Hammer Titan was teased to be in possession of the Tybur family in a previous episode of the final season, and while Marley was shown to have a few powerful Titans in their possession in the first episode of the new season, this one had yet to make its debut. But with the promo for Episode 65 of the series, the War Hammer Titan will finally be making its arrival to the anime in an effort to fight against Eren's Titan rampage.

Just as how Reiner and the other warriors used their Titan abilities in the heart of the Eldian region, Eren has now done the same with a direct attack on one of the most powerful families in the Marley region. But while this declaration of war indeed will damage some of Marley's forces, it's also in such a densely populated area that Eren's likely going to kill a bunch of citizens in the crossfire of the fight against the War Hammer Titan.

But what are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan's next episode? Curious to see how strong the War Hammer Titan will be compared to the Attack Titan?