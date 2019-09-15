Attack on Titan Reveals the Eren’s Secret Power

When it comes to Attack on Titan, fans are more confused than ever before. The series is nearing its end in print, and readers have been following along with the story as closely as possible. Not long ago, the series’ latest update went live, and it was there fans were made privy to a huge revelation.

It turns out the Attack Titan has a power which no one ever knew about, and it is changing the way fans are viewing Eren’s seemingly dark turn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, chapter 121 went live, and it was there fans met up with Even once more. The last time fans saw the protagonist, he was blowing minds with the revelation he’s not on the same side as Zeke. Eren claims he has simply been going along with the plan to stop Zeke, but the Beast Titan host seemed to predict the betrayal.

In this chapter, fans continue following the pair as they follow the memories of their late dad Grisha. It is there they watch the man confront Frieda’s family, and it was there Grisha confirmed the Attack Titan’s secret power.

“Each of the Nine Titans is unique in its own way including the one within me, the Attack Titan. From long ago, the inheritor of the Attack Titan never obeyed others. I know why that is,” Grisha is seen telling Frieda.

“The Attack Titan is capable of seeing into the memories of its future inheritors. In other words, it is capable of knowing the future.”

For fans, this revelation is one they never saw coming, and it has forced readers to revisit the recent actions of Eren. The character’s sudden turn against the Survey Corps shocked everyone as they never expected him to go AWOL. Now, fans are trying to figure out what Eren has seen in the future to prompt his turnaround, and it has made Attack on Titan more intriguing than ever before.

What do you think about this big reveal…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.