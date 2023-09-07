Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 Dub Trailer Released

Attack on Titan's end is nigh and much like the rest of the anime series, it is planning to bring closure to the Scout Regiment with death and destruction. While the series finale is arriving this fall from Studio MAPPA, those who follow the anime's English Dub have been waiting for the penultimate installment to do the same. Now, a new trailer has arrived to give Survey Corps fans a look at how the English Dub plans on handling one of the bleakest episodes of the series.

The penultimate earns its title as one of the darkest of the series and then some. Focusing on Eren Jaeger's reign of destruction thanks to his army of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling, a large swath of the world's population is trampled, burned, and generally eradicated thanks to his mad plan. Placed into the scenario of needing to save the lives of those who hate and fear them, Armin, Mikasa, and the new Scout Regiment have made their way to Eren and his army of Titans. Coming to the realization that they won't be able to talk him from his current path, the stage is set for a battle the likes of which the series has never seen before.

Attack on Finale

The Attack on Titan English Dub for the first part of the series finale will arrive on Crunchyroll on September 10th. The upcoming installment will bring back the cast that has brought the series to life with Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger, Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackerman, Jessie James Grelle as Armin, Robert McCollum as Reiner, Lauren Landa as Annie, and many more. The Titans might be taking a bow, but they're going out with a bang.

Attack on Titan has quite a definitive ending, with creator Hajime Isayama stating on more than one occasion that he isn't planning on creating a sequel story of the Survey Corps. Isayama did state however that he might be interested in creating a new flashback story for Levi, exploring the swordsman's past even further. While the series might not continue via a sequel, its mark on the anime industry cannot be denied.

Have you been waiting for Attack on Titan's English Dub to keep up with the Survey Corps? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.