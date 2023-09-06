Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 English Dub Release Date Announced

Attack on Titan's grand finale has been steadily gearing up for the release of its final anime episode in the near future, and now fans of the English dub will be able to check out how it all kicks off as Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 has announced its release date for the dub! Attack on Titan kicked off the first half of the anime's grand finale specials earlier this year with an extended episode setting up the final battle for the series, but fans of the dub have been waiting quite a while to see the new episode for themselves.

Thankfully the wait will soon be over! Following the announcement that Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 would be making its way to Adult Swim's Toonami programming block later this month, Crunchyroll has officially announced that the English dub release for the first of the two grand finale special episodes will be available for streaming beginning on September 10th at 10:30PM PT for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East with English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Russian dubs scheduled. Check out the English dub trailer below:

What to Know For Attack on Titan Series Finale Part 1

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 will feature a returning English dub cast, and now even more fans can catch up before the final episode of the anime makes its planned release later this Fall. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date for the anime's series finale, and things could change but updates from behind the scenes have been promising thus far as it nears its scheduled launch.

As for what to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Crunchyroll teases the first grand finale special as such, "The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

