Attack on Titan Creator Inked a Very Special Sketch for Eren's Voice Actor

No anime character has perhaps changed more from the start of a series than Attack on Titan's Eren Jaeger. While the anime protagonist always lived in dark times, witnessing the deaths of countless friends and coming to grips with a world that hated him and his people, Jaeger has taken drastic measures to change the world. Unleashing the Rumbling and fighting against his former friends, Attack on Titan's anime is set to end this fall and creator Hajime Isayama has shared some special art with Yuki Kaji, the Japanese voice actor for Eren.

In the final season of Attack on Titan, Eren is hellbent on saving the island of Paradis and his fellow Eldians who were in the sights of most of the world's forces. Jaeger went so far as to even create his army of "Jaegerists". Thanks to his new allies and the help of his brother Zeke Jaeger, aka the Beast Titan, Eren was able to gain the power of the Founding Titan and thus take control of an army of Colossal Titans. Pointing the line of behemoths at most of the world's population, the penultimate installment of the anime was one of the darkest episodes of any series to date. As the Scout Regiment has made its way to Eren, the series finale is sure to have plenty of death and destruction as the crescendo to the brutal tale.

Attack on Eren Jaeger

Yuki Kaji, the Japanese voice actor who brings Eren Jaeger to life, married another big voice actor in the anime world. Tying the knot with Ayana Taketatsu, who fans might know from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Sword Art Online, and Pokemon to name a few, Hajime Isayama helped the pair celebrate with a special gift. Creating new art that shows Eren wishing Yuki congratulations on his marriage, this is quite a different take on the protagonist compared to his current status.

Studio MAPPA has yet to announce when the series finale will arrive for Attack on Titan's anime, but it has been confirmed to arrive this fall. Based on the cliffhanger that brought the penultimate installment to an end, the anime adaptation will hit the ground floor running when the show does return.

