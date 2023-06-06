Attack on Titan Drops Tarot Card Promo Ahead of Series Finale

Attack on Titan kicked off 2023 with the penultimate episode of its dark anime series by focusing on the disastrous effects on the world that arrived thanks to Eren Jaeger and his army of Colossal Titans known as The Rumbling. While Studio MAPPA has stated that we can expect the final episode of the series to arrive this fall, the anime adaptation has yet to reveal a precise release date for the last entry. Now, prior to the Scout Regiment's curtain call, the series has released new art in the style of a tarot card.

Tarot Cards, in general, are often used to potentially give users a look at their past, present, and future. It makes sense for this series, in particular, to rely on the cards especially considering how much time has played a role in the dark series. Eren Jaeger, in using the power of the Attack Titan, was able to take a trip through the past to effect events that would lead him on his role as a genocidal savior for the Eldian race. Jaeger has gained the ability to see into the future, locked into a spiral of terror that he has known since he kissed Historia's hand in the final scenes of the anime's third season.

Tarot On Titan

The new poster takes the opportunity to highlight the core members of the Scout Regiment, while also recalling the original battle between Eren Jaeger and the Female Titan Annie Leonhart. Of course, with the final season, the script has been flipped wherein Annie is now a member of the Scout Regiment and Eren is the firebrand who needs to be taken down. With one episode left in Attack on Titan's arsenal, expect there to be some major shocking moments before the series conclusion.

Attack on Titan illustration pic.twitter.com/xtERPj1IwI — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 2, 2023

Creator Hajime Isayama has stated that fans shouldn't expect a sequel series following Attack on Titan's conclusion. While the mangaka might return to the medium to create a new short story focusing on Levi, the dark franchise will most likely remain a solo act for the time being. Despite there being no sequel plans, Isayama certainly left more than a few hints that the world could return in the future given the right circumstances.

What are your predictions for the Attack on Titan's anime ending? Do you think the controversial finale will see in changes in the leap from manga to anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.