Attack on Titan Finale Episode Shares First Poster

Attack on Titan is gearing up for its final outing after more than a decade on the air. If you did not know, the anime has been building toward its finale for well over a year. Earlier this spring, the first half of Attack on Titan's series finale went live with a truly devastating premiere. Now, the finale's second half is on the way, and the update just dropped its first poster.

As you can see below, the key visual was released in Japan this weekend as part of a Studio MAPPA event. It was there fans got an update on Attack on Titan season 4 which is now facing scrutiny. After all, MAPPA dropped a rather minimal poster for Attack on Titan's finale, and it showcases a rather peaceful scene.

The shot in question highlights an idyllic mountain range with blue skies and green grass. A bird is shown flying overhead a picnic table while a log cabin sits behind in the middle of a field. This simple scene showcases a serene setting that clashes with Attack on Titan's most recent episode. After all, season 4 has set up a war for our Attack on Titan favorites, and the body count is already astronomical. Eren and the Rumbling are ready to cause global genocide; Mikasa and Armin's team is ready to stop their friend at any cost. The two sides are warring for freedom, the same kind of peace that we can see in this shot. But as we can tell in this poster, the shadow of war trailing behind our heroes isn't something that can be easily overlooked.

Currently, MAPPA is set to debut the final episode of Attack on Titan this fall. You can brush up on the anime's episodes to date through Crunchyroll if you need any refreshers. And for those who have yet to check out Attack on Titan, you can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

