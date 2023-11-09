Attack on Titan Stars Recreate Emotional Finale Scene IRL

Attack on TItan's final episode gave anime fans quite a bit to think about. The anime adaptation, which many consider to be one of the best anime series, saw the Scout Regiment fighting their former friend Eren Jaeger in the biggest battle of the series. While each of the voice actors have been emotional when it comes to leaving the series, the actors responsible for Jean and Connie were able to recreate a major moment that was sure to pull on some viewers' heartstrings.

Warning. If you haven't seen the last episode of Attack on Titan, be forewarned that we'll be discussing spoilers for the final installment. Shockingly enough, all the members of the Scout Regiment that went into the final episode were able to survive the fight against the new Founding Titan, Eren Jaeger. During one particular moment, this definitely didn't seem like it would be the case as the organism that first granted Ymir the power of the Titan unleashed a cloud that transformed all Eldians in its path into Titans. Staring down the barrel of Titan transformations, Jean and Connie stood side-by-side and awaited the inevitable. Luckily, Eren decided to strike the power of the Titans from the world and thus saved Connie and Jean from losing their humanity.

Connie And Jean: One Last Time

Voice Actors Kisho Taniyama and Hiro Shimono, who play Jean and Connie respectively, took the opportunity to recreate the moment where the two Scouts accepted their fate and believed that they would transform into Titans. Following the defeat of Eren Jaeger, Connie and Jean were able to become ambassadors that attempted to bridge the gap between Paradis and the outside world. These positions weren't the only thing that both received thanks to the Founding Titan's defeat.

Both Jean and Connie received some major things thanks to Eren's failure to eradicate the world's population outside of Paradis. Connie's mother was transformed back into a human being, while Jean was able to settle down with Mikasa as shown in the credits of the final episode.

What did you think of the touching moment between Connie and Jean? What was your favorite scene in Attack on Titan's grand finale?

