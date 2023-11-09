Attack on Titan Shares First Look at Its New Artbook, Fly

MAPPA has brought Attack on Titan's anime adaptation to a close. With anime fans reflecting on the journey of the Scout Regiment and ruminating on the events that took place in the series finale, the franchise is aiming to release a new artbook in 2024 that will tell a new story in the universe from creator Hajime Isayama. Hitting the stands in April 2024, a new first look has arrived online to give Attack on Titan fans a first look at "Fly".

Attack on Titan's last episode does have a post-credit scene that leaves the door open to a potential sequel down the line, but creator Hajime Isayama has stated that he doesn't have plans to revisit the universe with a full-fledged sequel. Luckily, the mangaka responsible for the creation of the Survey Corps will be creating a new side story that will be released in "Fly". Details surrounding this new short story that takes anime fans back to the titanic universe are few and far between, though Isayama has said in the past that he would love to create a new tale focusing on Captain Levi. Since Levi remains a fan-favorite, we expect the artbook will turn a few heads if the short story does focus on the Scout Regiment's strongest non-Titan soldier this side of Mikasa.

Attack on Titan Will Fly in 2024

Besides housing a new story from Hajime Isayama, "Fly" will also feature new and familiar artwork from the series that has become a fan-favorite in the anime world. While Attack on Titan's story might be over, the story will resonate with fans for quite some time to come.

Sample preview of "Attack on Titan : FLY" art book 💯



📆 Release date: April 30, 2024pic.twitter.com/94HqnToRj5 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) November 9, 2023

Much like the rest of the story of Attack on Titan, the anime's finale didn't give anyone a true happy ending when it came to the characters' future. While Eren Jaeger was defeated and the Rumbling was stopped in its tracks, Armin, Mikasa, and the scouts were forced to bid farewell to their friend in the process. Even by saving the world, the Scout Regiment also made themselves enemies of the denizens of Paradis and have a rough road ahead of them when it comes to forging peace between the island and the outside world.

Are you hyped for "Fly" to take flight in 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.