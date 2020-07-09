Attack On Titan Team Shares Update on the Final Season

✖

The final season of Attack On Titan is sure to give fans of the franchise any number of shocking moments and bloody battles as the war between the nation of Marley and the people of Eldia rages, and the franchise has shared a major update on just who is assisting Studio MAPPA was the animation of the finale for the Survey Corps. Though fans were shocked when they heard the news that Wit Studio wouldn't be finishing up their work on the series, having handled the previous three seasons, the latest trailer's animation has definitely put audiences at ease!

Studio MAPPA Is still handling the final season when it comes to overall animation, but the animation house is licensing out some of its work to Studio Thundray, who worked on Attack On Titan's second and third seasons. The final season is going to need all the animators it can get as the action packed final arc of the anime sees the war between Marley and Eldia rage, with surprises and big character deaths around every corner. Though the manga has yet to finish the story in full, readers have a pretty good idea of where things are going in terms of the conflict resolving itself in the franchise created by Hajime Isayama!

Twitter User Aottt5478 shared these behind the scenes photos of animators at Studio Thundray assisting MAPPA in completing the upcoming fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, which brings the war directly to the shores of Marley for the first time ever in the franchise:

Studio Thundray (震雷) taking part in the animation meeting of AoT final season. pic.twitter.com/3klS0SOiB4 — Ey (@aottt5478) July 8, 2020

Attack On Titan has taken audiences through the dark story of the Survey Corps, witnessing a world wherein giant naked monstrosities wander the Earth in search of victims to consume. The previous season of the anime took Eren and his friends through a number of mysteries of the world, revealing just what the past looked like between Marley and Eldia. As is traditional for the franchise, the world only became darker as the Survey Corps learned more about the world at large and the franchise will only grow more sinister from here.

What do you think of this update for the final season of Attack On Titan's anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.