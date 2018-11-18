‘Attack on Titan’ Creator Reveals Final Panel of Manga

Attack on Titan has a way to go before wrapping, but its creator knows where the story will end up. After all, Hajime Isayama just revealed the final panel of his acclaimed manga, and it has got fans losing their cool.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers below for Attack on Titan! Please proceed with extreme caution!

Over in Japan, fans were given the chance to peek the end of Attack on Titan way before it goes live. The behind-the-scenes look was given when Isayama appeared in a documentary, and the Attack on Titan piece ended with the artist revealing something rather surprising.

⚠MANGA SPOILERS⚠ According to the new documentary, this is the “last panel” that Isayama has in mind for the last chapter! 😱😱😱 「お前は自由だ…」➡ “You’re free…” pic.twitter.com/8JPlriY0Ei — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) November 18, 2018

As you can see above, the artist was filmed drawing the final panel of Attack on Titan. While the single piece is hard to draw any huge spoilers from, the black-and-white sketch has given readers all sorts of speculation ammunition.

The drawing isn’t polished by any means, but it seems to show a man from the back dressed in a shirt. The mystery person has longer hair, and they are seen holding a baby in their arms. The child is facing fans as their head rests on the man’s shoulder, and a dialogue bubble is seen above their head.

As for what the text reads, it reads “you are free.” The panel does not give any context for what the line means, but readers aren’t letting that stop them from theorizing. Some fans are convinced the drawing shows an older Eren Jaeger with his child, and he’s telling them they are free from the Eldian curse so many were subjected to. However, others are convinced the two are unrelated characters and come from the distant future which the Survey Corps has laid the foundation for.

No matter the outcome, it is clear Isayama has a vision in mind for the end of Attack on Titan. Now, fans will have to keep up with story as it enters its final arc, and they’ll learn who these two are soon enough.

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.