Toonami Shares First Look At Attack On Titan’s English Dub For Final Episodes

Attack On Titan might be in the thick of its final episodes, with Eren and Zeke going on some wildly dark time travelling adventures, but Toonami is set to revisit the installments with its English Dub set to arrive in only a few days time. Now, the Cartoon Network programming block has given a first look at these new English Dub episodes, as Eren stares down the forces of Marley and attempts to change the world to benefit both himself and his people of the island of Paradis.

For those who are only following along with the English dub of Attack On Titan’s final season, the last time we saw Eren Jaeger, he was staring down the full forces of the nation of Marley, with the Armored Titan known as Reiner leading the charge. Eren had originally informed his brother Zeke, the Beast Titan, that he was looking to make contact with him in order to use the power of the Founding Titan in order to sterilize the people of Paradis and the Eldians that live outside of their island, but all was not as it seemed. The original English Cast is returning to their roles, and these final episodes are giving them plenty to work with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared the first look at the upcoming English Dub for Attack On Titan’s second half of its fourth season, which will take viewers right back into the thick of things as Eren battles against Reiner and his Marleyian armies while his former friends in the Scout Regiment attempt to figure out which side they should join:

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 – Toonami Promo pic.twitter.com/Rg3sbNtwIS — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 11, 2022

Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to talk with the stars of Attack On Titan’s English Dub, with voice actor Bryce Papenbrook revealing his favorite scene that he recorded during this dynamic final season:

“I love being able to play Eren in that new way at the beginning and finding, rediscovering the character after all his changes. Then just playing out that battle of him just being so violent and smashing just a crowd of people. He does this double elbow, which we deem the “Jaeger Bomb” in the moment. As an actor, it’s really fun to be able to do that stuff, to play him in that way, and just be part of those moments. So that’s really, that section stands out to me a lot.”