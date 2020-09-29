Attack On Titan Gives Update on Chapter 133

✖

Attack On Titan's story is coming to an end, with the Survey Corps facing off against their most horrifying and tragic threat to date, and the franchise has shared a big update for the next installment in the fact that it has been completed, as well as when fans of the series can expect Chapter 133 to arrive. With the previous installment giving us the death of a big "hero" and "villain" as Armin, Mikasa, and the new Corps make their way to a very specific location to hopefully bring the long running war between Eldia and Marley to an end!

With Eren Jaeger having been granted the power of the Founding Titan, he has unleashed the Titans within the walls, aka "The Rumbling", upon the nation of Marley. Where Eren was once dead set on getting revenge against the Titans, he is now looking to end the long running war between the two nations by eradicating everyone who doesn't have Eldian blood flowing through their veins. With Mikasa and Armin now placed in the horrific scenario wherein they may very well have to kill their best friend, the new Survey Corps has arisen in order to put a stop to Jaeger and are running low on time as the Rumbling continues its genocidal march.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared the update that the upcoming chapter of the dark manga has been completed and fans can expect to read the next installment when it arrives on October 9th (Japan Time) which will give us one of the last chapters of Attack On Titan:

Attack on Titan Chapter 133 official release date, October 9th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/sB8eDbBmMj — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 28, 2020

Attack On Titan's fourth and final season of its anime is set to be released later this year, with a tentative drop date of December, this winter. With Wit Studio being replaced by Studio MAPPA for the last season, fans were blown away by the recent trailer that showed us what the final fight between Eldia and Marley is going to look like animated on the small screen. Needless to say, this season is one of the darkest so far and has terrifying ramifications for the world at large.

