Attack On Titan Voice Actors Hilariously Sing The Series' First OP

Attack On Titan is ramping up to unleash its fourth and final season of its anime later this year, putting a cap to the story of the Survey Corps that has enthralled and disturbed fans for years now, and with the original voice actors returning to finish out the series, they have returned to sing a hilarious rendition of the anime's first OP. The first opening of the series, "Guren No Yumiya" got the ball rolling on the series by delivering an epic song that would ramp audiences up to witness the terrifying tale between humanity and the disturbing behemoths known as Titans!

The final season of the anime is looking to bring to a close the war that has been waging between Marley and Eldia for countless decades, with the trio of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin finally getting the opportunity to bring the war directly to the doorsteps of their long fought enemies. With the manga only a few chapters away from the end of its story, Eren and his friends are in for a very different fight before Attack On Titan wraps. Needless to say, the battle lines have changed astronomically and we can't wait to see what the finale has in store for our famous trio.

Reddit User Sebkyra shared this hilarious video that shows the voice actors of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa in Yuki Kaji, Marina Inoue, and Yui Ishikawe attempting to rattle off their own interpretation of "Guren No Yumiya" that helped the series of Attack On Titan become a massive success:

Fans were at odds when it was announced that Wit Studio, the animation studio responsible for the first three seasons of Attack On Titan, would be replaced by Studio MAPPA. With the first trailer for the final saga of the Survey Corps showing us what to expect from the upcoming arc, a number of fans were put at ease based on the amazing animation that was featured. With the upcoming season being one of the darkest and most action packed of the series to date, we can't wait to start diving in when it launches later this year!

What do you think of this hilarious take on the franchise's first OP by the main voice actors of the anime?