Attack on Titan Final Season to Hit Funimation and Crunchyroll This Year

Attack on Titan has kept fans guessing about its final season in a big way this year. It was said a while back the show's fourth season would go live this fall, but no updates have been given on the series. After a big trailer debut this year, Attack on Titan's final season has kept fans in the dark, but it seems news has finally broken through the void. After all, it turns out the show is still airing this year, and it will be simulcast on two familiar platforms.

According to new reports, Funimation and Crunchyroll will both stream Attack on Titan season four. Both sites have confirmed they will begin airing the season "later this year" so there is no specified release date yet.

As usual, Crunchyroll will host Attack on Titan in the following territories: U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, LATAM. It will simulcast episodes the day of their Japanese release for subbed fans to enjoy.

When it comes to Funimation, the site will also host a subbed simulcast for audiences in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It will also be available in Mexico and Brazil. A SimulDub will also be done for Attack on Titan season four, but it will begin at a later dater following the finale's premiere.

Currently, fans are still waiting to learn when season four will go live. Attack on Titan's new studio MAPPA has not said a word about its release. With the fall cour beginning next week, fans are wondering if Attack on Titan will meet its established release window or if it will have to move to the winter cour instead. After all, the network NHK in Japan removed the show from its fall release calendar, so things are up in the air for Eren and his comrades.

