Attack On Titan Season 4 Poster Has All Eyes on Mikasa

Attack On Titan's fourth and final season of its dark anime tale is set to release before the year's end, and with a new poster hyping the finale of the Survey Corps, fans eyes are being drawn to the friend of Eren Jaeger that has risked her life for him time and time again in Mikasa! With the release of this new key visual, fans are taking notice of Mikasa's new look that she will be wearing as both her and her fellow Eldians invade the nation of Marley and attempt to end the long running war between the two sides!

The Official Twitter Account for Attack On Titan's anime shared this new poster that shows off the makeovers being given to the main soldiers that we've come to know within the Survey Corps, having survived the devastating Titan attack during the finale of season three:

What do you think of Mikasa's new look? Are you hyped for the new season from Studio MAPPA?