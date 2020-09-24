Attack On Titan Season 4 Poster Has All Eyes on Mikasa
Attack On Titan's fourth and final season of its dark anime tale is set to release before the year's end, and with a new poster hyping the finale of the Survey Corps, fans eyes are being drawn to the friend of Eren Jaeger that has risked her life for him time and time again in Mikasa! With the release of this new key visual, fans are taking notice of Mikasa's new look that she will be wearing as both her and her fellow Eldians invade the nation of Marley and attempt to end the long running war between the two sides!
The Official Twitter Account for Attack On Titan's anime shared this new poster that shows off the makeovers being given to the main soldiers that we've come to know within the Survey Corps, having survived the devastating Titan attack during the finale of season three:
【新ビジュアル解禁】— アニメ「進撃の巨人」公式アカウント (@anime_shingeki) September 24, 2020
NHK総合にて放送予定の「TVアニメ『進撃の巨人』The Final Season」の第2弾キービジュアルを解禁しました！同時に公式ホームページもリニューアル！https://t.co/tDWCeNL3bh#shingeki pic.twitter.com/SOV8gUWxof
What do you think of Mikasa's new look? Are you hyped for the new season from Studio MAPPA? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!
The Face of 2020
THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FACE OF 2020 — The Main Female Protagonist of Attack on Titan, Mikasa Ackerman 👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/STZ5ux0Pid— evilo ◌⑅⃝●♡ aot 132 (@krugeracker) September 24, 2020
She's Trending!
You love to see Mikasa Ackerman trending. Can't wait for Attack on Titan season 4! pic.twitter.com/sn8AUEomNE— Anime | アニメ (@JustAnimeWeeb) September 24, 2020
Are These Spoilers?
Attack on Titan spoilers; but men that are too weak to handle Mikasa having short hair are not ready for one of the new characters in this arc— sami 🎃 (@sami_spoon) September 24, 2020
She's Looking Right At You!
mikasa's the only one who looks at us bc she wants to remind you people who's the female protagonist of attack on titan pic.twitter.com/O27bnYhzem— ia (@mikaluvsa) September 24, 2020
Congrats Are In Order
congratulations to attack on titan for being the only series to have mikasa ackerman pic.twitter.com/aShghBeYkU— gabi Ψ kinda ia (@crohlo) September 24, 2020
She Can Definitely Carry The Series
mikasa ackerman not only she carries 8 or 13 thunderspears on her back, but she also carries attack on titan on her back. and that's the tea pic.twitter.com/sd0pguQA8L— queen (@MlKASACKERMAN) September 24, 2020
Better Than Levi?
#Mikasa > Levi— Knight Of The Living Podcast (@KnightoftheLP) September 24, 2020
I said what i said.#AttackOnTitan #Anime pic.twitter.com/hlfllq6Mpw
Big Shout Outs
#Mikasa is legit trending here on Twitter!!! Shoutout to everyone that is ready for the BIG #AttackonTitan return!!! pic.twitter.com/qb4h2zVP7P— Big Boy Otaku (@AnimeLifestyl3) September 24, 2020
Get Excite
Look at her, look at Mikasa Ackerman ❤ i am so excited for the final season of Attack on Titan. pic.twitter.com/TrFjfkPlsg— 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘱𝘢𝘪⁷⁺⁴♛ bnha spoilers (@senpaipinks) September 24, 2020
The Ultimate Bad Ass
mikasa is such a badass omg, this visual is everything. i just know attack on titan season 4 is going to be so good. THEY LOOK SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/jtlL9mHLzz— gabby star emoji (@akirasmistress) September 24, 2020