Get the Avatar and Legend of Korra Complete Series Blu-ray Set for $50

The iconic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender and the follow-up series The Legend of Korra are currently available in a single Blu-ray set that you can grab right here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for only $49.99. That's the lowest price that we've seen since the period right around Black Friday last year. It's also a pretty amazing deal for over 44 hours of entertainment.

Note that the Avatar: The Last Airbender Complete Series Blu-ray is also available individually on Amazon for $24.99. The fancy limited edition SteelBook version is available on Amazon for $72.39. The Legend of Korra set is available here at Best Buy for $32.99.

On a related note, you can get a pair of Avatar: The Last Airbender sneakers super cheap right now. It features a firebending Zuko and waterbending Katara design with the water, earth, fire, and air bending symbols for only $26.32 (20% off) here at Hot Topic. The shoes come in unisex sizes 5-11 (make sure to check out the Size Fit & Guide to ensure you get the right one).

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

