Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra Blu-rays Are Cheaper Than Ever For Prime Day 2022

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a top-selling series on Amazon, and the site is helping fans get their hands on the series for its lowest price yet. The animated series and its sequel are taking part in Amazon Prime Day 2022 in a big way. At the time of writing, you can grab the combined Blu-ray of both shows here on Amazon for only $32.99 (31% off). That is a pretty amazing deal for over 40 hours of entertainment – it's an all-time low price in fact.

Note that you can get the Avatar: The Last Airbender series separately here on Amazon for only $16.99 (62% off) and The Legend of Korra series here on Amazon for $19.99 (62% off). Both are also at all-time low prices. The Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra Blu-ray deals are part of a much larger Amazon Prime Day sale on Blu-rays. You can take advantage of the deals right here on Amazon until the end of the day today July 13th.

This is an exciting time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. Netflix has wrapped production on season 1 of their live-action series, and new animated projects are on the way from Avatar Studios. For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.