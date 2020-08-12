Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Are Slamming Live-Action Netflix Series After Anime Creators Exit

By Kofi Outlaw

Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series got a swell of fan support when it was announced, but that love has quickly been lost. Avatar: The Last Airbender's original anime creators were attached to the live-action series, but today Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko posted the sad news that they have exited Netflix's Last Airbender. The reason that Konietzko gave for leaving the series was that "When Netflix brought me on board to run this series alongside Mike two years ago, they made a very public promise to support our vision. Unfortunately, there was no follow-through on that promise..."

Naturally, hearing that statement from Avatar: The Last Airbender's creators has sent the fandom into a frenzy, and they are now tearing into Netflix's live-action Last Airbender series, all over social media!

See for yourself:

In DiMartino and Konietzko We Trust

It's pretty much that cut and dry for most of the fandom: if The Last Airbender creators aren't down with this show - neither are they. 'Nuff said. 

prevnext

Nickelodeon Didn't Learn

A lot of fans are feeling like Nickelodeon is making the same mistake it did before (see: The Last Airbender movie). 

prevnext

Nobody Even Asked For This

The lady makes a good point: Nobody - nobody - was asking for this Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series. At all. 

prevnext

Same Writing On The Wall...

A lot of The Last Airbender fans seem to be seeing the same writing up on the wall:  DiMartino and Konietzko were clear from the beginning that they were looking at making this Netflix series as culturally diverse and inclusive as the original animated series. So what could make them turn away from it? Casting will tell the tale... 

prevnext

Doomed From The Start

A lot of fans called from the start that this series would go down in flames - even with the original creators behind it. THIS fan manages to take a swipe at Netflix and M. Night Shyamalan's failed movie attempt, in one scathing bit of sarcasm. 

prevnext

Just Leave It ALONE

A lot of fans are now just done with any and all attempts to turn their beloved anime into a live-action anything. 

prevnext

Just Make More Avatar...

A lot of Last Airbender fans want to defund this live-action Netflix series and put those resources towards a new DiMartino and Konietzko sequel anime. 

prevnext

Don't Hate the Players, Hate the Game

This fan rightly calls it out (in case it needs to be): DiMartino and Konietzko should in no way get grief for sticking with their creative (and/or moral) integrity. 

prevnext

It Could Be Worse...

Wow... don't know why a back-hand swipe at Resident Evil was necessary here... But there it is. 

prevnext
0comments

No REALLY: It Could Be Worse...

This is not true - but it would be SO 2020... 

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of