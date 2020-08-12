Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Are Slamming Live-Action Netflix Series After Anime Creators Exit
Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series got a swell of fan support when it was announced, but that love has quickly been lost. Avatar: The Last Airbender's original anime creators were attached to the live-action series, but today Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko posted the sad news that they have exited Netflix's Last Airbender. The reason that Konietzko gave for leaving the series was that "When Netflix brought me on board to run this series alongside Mike two years ago, they made a very public promise to support our vision. Unfortunately, there was no follow-through on that promise..."
Naturally, hearing that statement from Avatar: The Last Airbender's creators has sent the fandom into a frenzy, and they are now tearing into Netflix's live-action Last Airbender series, all over social media!
See for yourself:
In DiMartino and Konietzko We Trust
After that shit movie adaptation, I don't trust anyone else with the story of Avatar The Last Airbender if it's not the creators themselves. So kindly abort the mission @netflix— Brandon (@Brandonzoom886) August 12, 2020
It's pretty much that cut and dry for most of the fandom: if The Last Airbender creators aren't down with this show - neither are they. 'Nuff said.
Nickelodeon Didn't Learn
I’ve lost absolutely all interest in The Last Airbender live action series. Not subjecting myself to that nonsense. Nickelodeon must not have learned yet. The ever potential filled Avatar Universe is failed again.— SliceofOtaku (@SliceofOtaku) August 12, 2020
A lot of fans are feeling like Nickelodeon is making the same mistake it did before (see: The Last Airbender movie).
Nobody Even Asked For This
Let me get this straight. Netflix set out to make a live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation nobody asked for.
And now it lost the original creators?
Give it up, Netflix. You won't succeed with this project. You'll only make fans angry. https://t.co/W6ausUvB38— Courtney Lanning (@CourtLanning) August 12, 2020
The lady makes a good point: Nobody - nobody - was asking for this Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series. At all.
Same Writing On The Wall...
Maybe...maybe it’s fine they whitewash/miscast the Netflix avatar the last airbender live action series now😂— Jeon Jungzuko (@TheRedW21083988) August 12, 2020
A lot of The Last Airbender fans seem to be seeing the same writing up on the wall: DiMartino and Konietzko were clear from the beginning that they were looking at making this Netflix series as culturally diverse and inclusive as the original animated series. So what could make them turn away from it? Casting will tell the tale...
Doomed From The Start
This project was doomed from the start. I mean it's hard to imagine it being better than the original version that we all know and love the film masterpiece Avatar the last airbender by M night shyamalan. It might be better than the animated series tho that show was mediocre🙃— (((Avi))) (@avii_108) August 12, 2020
A lot of fans called from the start that this series would go down in flames - even with the original creators behind it. THIS fan manages to take a swipe at Netflix and M. Night Shyamalan's failed movie attempt, in one scathing bit of sarcasm.
Just Leave It ALONE
At this point just leave Avatar the last Airbender ALONE— kyo (@kyo40857016) August 12, 2020
A lot of fans are now just done with any and all attempts to turn their beloved anime into a live-action anything.
Just Make More Avatar...
Cancel it and just have the creators create a new avatar cartoon series or continue the last Airbender cartoon— LilDbo (@VirgilHawkins99) August 12, 2020
A lot of Last Airbender fans want to defund this live-action Netflix series and put those resources towards a new DiMartino and Konietzko sequel anime.
Don't Hate the Players, Hate the Game
bruh this shit about “avatar the last airbender” BROKE. ME. i literally GREW UP with ATLA and i was so excited to see it on netflix. however i understand the creator’s decision to leave preduction. don’t send hate to them. they’re probably already receiving it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jg5PD8KNFl— 𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒐𝒚𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒓 (@annoyingqueer_) August 12, 2020
This fan rightly calls it out (in case it needs to be): DiMartino and Konietzko should in no way get grief for sticking with their creative (and/or moral) integrity.
It Could Be Worse...
In the scenario that Avatar The Last Airbender's new live action series is HORRIBLE, I just wanted to remind people that...things COULD be worse since Resident Evil endured six back to back terrible live action treatments from 2002 to 2016. pic.twitter.com/fSttFZVfX7— Vincent Maher (@PSYLODV) August 12, 2020
Wow... don't know why a back-hand swipe at Resident Evil was necessary here... But there it is.
No REALLY: It Could Be Worse...
BREAKING NEWS: M. Knight Shyamalan replaces original co-creators and producers of Avatar the Last Airbender, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, for live-action adaptation— yes sir (@agnosticspirit) August 12, 2020
This is not true - but it would be SO 2020...
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.