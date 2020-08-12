Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Are Slamming Live-Action Netflix Series After Anime Creators Exit

Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series got a swell of fan support when it was announced, but that love has quickly been lost. Avatar: The Last Airbender's original anime creators were attached to the live-action series, but today Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko posted the sad news that they have exited Netflix's Last Airbender. The reason that Konietzko gave for leaving the series was that "When Netflix brought me on board to run this series alongside Mike two years ago, they made a very public promise to support our vision. Unfortunately, there was no follow-through on that promise..."

Naturally, hearing that statement from Avatar: The Last Airbender's creators has sent the fandom into a frenzy, and they are now tearing into Netflix's live-action Last Airbender series, all over social media!

