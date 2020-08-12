Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Exit Netflix's Live-Action Adaptation

✖

It looks like things have taken a turn for the worst when it comes to the Netflix adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. After the project was announced, fans were rightfully wary of the series until it was announced Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko would be assisting Netflix on the job. The creators of the beloved cartoon were praised for stepping in to help, but it seems the pair have decided to step away from the series.

As it turns out, DiMartino and Konietzko published individual statements about their exit from the adaptation. Avatar: The Last Airbender was announced a few years back with a key visual featuring Appa and Aang. Audiences were initially upset to hear the news, but reassurances from these co-creators slowly turned the tide. But upon their exit, fans are beginning to jump ship as they resign themselves to the worst. After all, the last live-action adaptation of the cartoon is known as one of Hollywood's biggest flops, and the fandom hasn't let that go yet.

"Well, friends... there you have it. Big sigh. I’m sure many of you will understandably want to know more and will ask me questions in the comments, here and on subsequent posts and live-streams and in-person encounters and everywhere else ad infinitum. I wish I could explain things in greater detail, but the above statement is really all I can say about the matter so I won’t be answering any of those," Konietzko said on Instagram alongside his statement, which can be read below.

"We will have no involvement in the project moving forward. This is probably the most difficult decision I have ever made. But there is no doubt in my mind it was absolutely the right choice," the co-creator continued before shedding some questionable light on Netflix. "

When Netflix brought me on board to run this series alongside Mike two years ago, they made a very public promise to support our vision. Unfortunately, there was no follow-through on that promise... The general handling of the project created what I felt was a negative and unsupportive environment."

As for DiMartino, the co-creator echoed similar thoughts in his statement above. He said the creative vision that Konietzko and he conjured up was not being fulfilled in any way. In fact, the creator went on to say the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender may be good, but it is in no way what his partner and he envisioned. "I realized I couldn't control the creative direction of the series, but I could control how I responded. So, I chose to leave the project," he shared.

As of now, fans are left to react with heartbreak over the shocking announcement. At this time, there is no word on where Avatar: The Last Airbender is with development, and netizens hope to get an update on the project before long.

