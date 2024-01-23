Avatar Cosplay Imagines a Live-Action Korra

Avatar: The Last Airbender is receiving its own live-action adaptation on Netflix next month, but the first season is only scratching the surface on the bending universe. Following the story of Aang and his friends fighting against the Fire Nation, a new cast of characters were introduced who emerged once Aang died and a new Avatar was chosen. Korra was the next Avatar to take the reins after the first protagonist, and while she might not receive a live-action iteration any time soon, that isn't stopping cosplayers from bringing her to life.

Korra's story was one that threw some major changes into the bending world. Taking place decades after the first season, The Legend of Korra focused on the new Avatar attempting to live up to Aang while navigating a world that saw benders and non-benders at odds to start. Netting four seasons, Korra's animated story eventually saw the titular protagonist finding her own path and becoming her own unique Avatar that would fight on the world's behalf. As mentioned earlier, it would most likely be some time before we see a live-action Korra hit the scene, though she remains a worthy successor to Aang and his adventures.

The Next Avatar Comes To Life

While Korra had some similarities to her predecessor, she also had far more differences from Aang when it came to her character and approach at saving the world. Rather than starting her adventures as a pre-teen, Korra set out on her mission as a teenager as she tried to hold the world together. While she didn't find herself fighting against the Fire Nation during her time as the Avatar, she had plenty of unique threats to handle during her four seasons.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series will arrive on Netflix on February 22nd. Set to release eight episodes as a part of its opening salvo, the Netflix adaptation has plenty of material to cover and should it be a success, should easily be able to create new seasons to continue Aang's journey.

Do you think we'll one day see Korra get her own live-action series? Do you think the animated Korra might make a comeback in the future thanks to Avatar Studios? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.