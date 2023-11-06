Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Trailer Puts Korra in the Spotlight

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is nearly here, but GameMill is still offering more information on the playable roster. A new spotlight trailer released today centers on Korra, the eponymous star of The Legend of Korra. As with any fighting game, the developers of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 have offered playable characters that will suit various fighting styles. Some of the cast works better when they can put a bit of distance between themselves and their opponents, but not Korra; the character is best suited to getting up close and personal, where she can take advantage of her elemental powers.

As has been the case with most of these spotlight trailers, GameMill starts things off by showing off several special moves before ending the video with a brief hint at Korra's Super move. Super moves are a new addition to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and seem to be heavily inspired by the Final Smash from the Super Smash Bros. series. Starting around the 2:49 mark in today's trailer, Korra can be seen channeling the four elements as part of a Super move she uses against Squidward. The new trailer for the game can be found below.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be arriving November 7th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers should note that this is only the release date for the digital version of the game, as the physical one won't be arriving until December 1st. Multiple digital versions of the game will be available, including base, deluxe, and ultimate editions. The $69.99 deluxe edition includes the game's Season Pass, offering access to the four DLC fighters coming in 2024. The $79.99 ultimate edition of the game will include both the Season Pass and one extra costume for all of the game's fighters. Those that buy the standard edition for $49.99 can also get the Season Pass on its own for $24.99.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 DLC Fighters

As revealed last week, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will feature at least four DLC fighters, spanning three different animated series: Mr. Krabs (SpongeBob SquarePants) Uncle Iroh and Prince Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Rocksteady (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). None of these characters appeared in the previous game, making their appearance somewhat surprising! Many fans have been wondering whether we might see some of the missing characters from the first game, most notably TMNT favorites like Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Shredder. There has been no indication when or if those characters will be coming back, but fans of the series should still have plenty to enjoy between both the base roster and Rocksteady's appearance via DLC.

