Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Drops New Poster Ahead of Launch

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up for its big launch on Netflix. For years now, the company has been working on a live-action version of the series. There is now just a month to go before the adaptation goes live, and Netflix is celebrating with a new poster hyping Avatar.

As you can see below, the new poster puts Aang in the front with his glider staff in hand. From Momo to Appa, we can see Aang's friends in this shot, and yes – that includes Katara and Sokka. We are also given a look at our Fire Nation villains as Zuko leads them forward. So if you are ready to see Avatar's first book come to life, your wish will be granted soon.

(Photo: Netflix)

After all, Avatar: The Last Airbender is slated to debut on February 22nd globally. Netflix will put out all eight episodes starring Gordon Cormier as Aang. The show stars other up-and-coming actors like Dallas Liu, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, and Elizabeth Yu. A number of veteran actors are also taking part in the Avatar series including Danny Pudi, Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and more.

Of course, all eyes are on Netflix ahead of Avatar's launch given the show's history with live-action adaptations. Though fans like to avoid the topic, Avatar did get a live-action movie from director M. Night Shyamalan in 2010. The ill-fated film went on to become a box-office disaster as fans and critics alike panned the movie. With this flop in mind, Avatar fans are rightly worried about Netflix's live-action vision. Hopefully, those fears will be wiped away next month, so fans will need to sit tight for now. In the meantime, they can revisit the original Avatar series as the animated Nickelodeon show is easy to stream. The series can be found on Paramount+ alongside The Legend of Korra.

