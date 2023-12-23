Avatar: Korra Fans Remember Darkest Series Moment
The Legend of Korra fans remember the darkest moment of the series.
The Legend of Korra fans remembered one of the darkest moments in the Avatar franchise. On Twitter, the @Horror4Kids account posted the wild moment when Tarrlok and Amon met their end on that boat. (Spoilers for an older animated series at this point!) Now, this kind of brutal moment can be kind of surprising, especially on Nickelodeon. But, the dispatching of a major villain helped clue the audience in on the fact that Korra was not going to be exactly like Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans have been embracing the series more and more since the pandemic began. ComicBook.com previously spoke to Avatar favorite Dante Basco about this wild ride.
"TikTok," Basco smiled as he recalled the 2020 surge of popularity for the show. "I get on Tiktok and there was a time, even now, TikTok became like an Avatar music video platform. You couldn't go anywhere on the platform without seeing something about Avatar on Tiktok. I ended up getting on TikTok and then TikTok ended up just out scaling all my other platforms in less than three days… I can't believe a project that we did 15 years ago coming up again during this pandemic and then the wildfire that it catches and how everyone feels about it."
The Legend Of Korra really said here kids let me show you a murder/suicide pic.twitter.com/sbIsyxpIRF— Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) December 22, 2023
Do you think that death scene is the most wild in the entire show? Let us know down in the comments!
We're all better for it!
prevnext
The number of things Korra got away with was honestly insane https://t.co/LZ6txCZe67— Alex Denty (@alex_denty) December 22, 2023
It is a different ride
prevnext
I remember seeing nothing of Korra but this and going https://t.co/Ac4dH35dFP pic.twitter.com/no8TUynFpv— Tony (@theguynamedtony) December 23, 2023
Some big differences
prevnext
Korra took its villains in a different direction than just world domination with Social, Religious and Militaristic views
And there was a less passive point of view since we weren't following the viewpoint of a monk child https://t.co/WTSMkjG9Bk— Saint Silvers (@SixKingGun) December 23, 2023
A level of maturity
prevnext
i love the moments in Korra where you can tell there was at least an attempt to grow with it’s audience from ATLA. this, book 3 ending with Korra broken, traumatized and shedding a single tear, and book 4 her dealing with that trauma. https://t.co/FHi5VJH0ON— ♤ (@antichrist2u) December 23, 2023
A different era
prevnext
Season 1 and 3 of Korra was special television lol https://t.co/2j6fFAMeHf— Wildest Moments on Cartoon shows and Movies (@toonsgowild) December 22, 2023
Villains did numbers
prevnext
Though I’m not a huge fan of Korra, I will say that LoK had the best villains in the entire Avatar sieres. As well, LoK season 3 is probably one of the best seasons/arcs in all of Avatar. https://t.co/cxRKYHzfZN— ブランドン 🎄 (@EyeLuvBrandon) December 23, 2023
Could you imagine
prevnext
The Legend of Korra is already great but it would have been absolutely unreal if it had been genred as Adult Animation and given the artistic freedom we’ve seen afforded to projects like Arcane and Blue Eye Samurai.
Related, imagine a Kyoshi series animated by Fortiche… https://t.co/XHid6I8Mmw— Ollie_Ollie_Oxenfree (@OxenfreeAO3) December 22, 2023
Another contender
prev
The Legend of Korra also had an on-screen political assassination https://t.co/477D1Hy5qU pic.twitter.com/HmpEmNbOWn— RedVioletPanda.bsky.social❄️🎄⛄ (@RedVioletPanda) December 22, 2023