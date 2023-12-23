Avatar: Korra Fans Remember Darkest Series Moment

The Legend of Korra fans remembered one of the darkest moments in the Avatar franchise. On Twitter, the @Horror4Kids account posted the wild moment when Tarrlok and Amon met their end on that boat. (Spoilers for an older animated series at this point!) Now, this kind of brutal moment can be kind of surprising, especially on Nickelodeon. But, the dispatching of a major villain helped clue the audience in on the fact that Korra was not going to be exactly like Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans have been embracing the series more and more since the pandemic began. ComicBook.com previously spoke to Avatar favorite Dante Basco about this wild ride.

"TikTok," Basco smiled as he recalled the 2020 surge of popularity for the show. "I get on Tiktok and there was a time, even now, TikTok became like an Avatar music video platform. You couldn't go anywhere on the platform without seeing something about Avatar on Tiktok. I ended up getting on TikTok and then TikTok ended up just out scaling all my other platforms in less than three days… I can't believe a project that we did 15 years ago coming up again during this pandemic and then the wildfire that it catches and how everyone feels about it."

The Legend Of Korra really said here kids let me show you a murder/suicide pic.twitter.com/sbIsyxpIRF — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) December 22, 2023

