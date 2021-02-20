Avatar Fans Aren't Thrilled With Rumored Live Action Changes

Fans of Avatar The Last Airbender have been a little on edge regarding the live-action adaptation that is currently in development at Netflix, following the departure of the original creators of the series as showrunners due to creative differences, but many aren't taking the news well regarding rumors about some big changes in store for the main characters of the franchise. With rumors swirling that Katara's age will be shifted from 14 to 16 while keeping Aang the same age of twelve as in the original series, some fans aren't thrilled with these revelations.

What do you think of the big changes that might be in store for the live-action version of Avatar The Last Airbender? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.