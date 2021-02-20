Avatar Fans Aren't Thrilled With Rumored Live Action Changes
Fans of Avatar The Last Airbender have been a little on edge regarding the live-action adaptation that is currently in development at Netflix, following the departure of the original creators of the series as showrunners due to creative differences, but many aren't taking the news well regarding rumors about some big changes in store for the main characters of the franchise. With rumors swirling that Katara's age will be shifted from 14 to 16 while keeping Aang the same age of twelve as in the original series, some fans aren't thrilled with these revelations.
What do you think of the big changes that might be in store for the live-action version of Avatar The Last Airbender? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.
A Fan Plea
hey studios please stop trying to remake avatar the last airbender if u just wanna change everything about avatar the last airbender— eleanor (@snitchery) February 19, 2021
Don't Mess With A Classic
can the entertainment industry stop touching the Avatar the Last Airbender series and doing weird things to it please can u just let me have one thing— rish limbaugh (@rishipuff) February 19, 2021
Truly The Deepest Cut
this isn’t live action avatar: the last airbender...this is live action ember island play— 📌 avatar best parent poll (@jinoraikki) February 19, 2021
How About Kyoshi Instead?
how about instead of an avatar: the last airbender live-action adaptation by netflix they give us an animated avatar kyoshi prequel? ✨ pic.twitter.com/2MT2FXivSx— jamie (@firelorddany) February 19, 2021
Strong Words
This live action Netflix Avatar the Last Airbender show wasn’t going to be good the moment I heard the creators of the Animated Series stepped away from the project due to “creative differences”
And Now Sokka is the (lil brother) lol throw the whole show away 🤣 https://t.co/KGK9yLyb0G— J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) February 19, 2021
Villain Origin Story?
Netflix ruining everything that makes Avatar the Last Airbender so great will be my villain origin story— black mold🦇 (@wren_lovely) February 19, 2021
Darth Vader In The Making
Katara and aang in the Netflix Avatar series. pic.twitter.com/m7IvK3h79y— Bruhman| 26 (@BruhmanCinema) February 19, 2021
Too Many Changes?
the age change messes up a huge part of katara’s development too… like it’s made a point that she had to grow up too early despite being the younger sibling as a result of being a young girl in a warzone her journey with team avatar is what teaches her how to be a kid again pic.twitter.com/3QYezxT0eC— ⿻ (@ungodlyiris) February 19, 2021