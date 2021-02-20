Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series to Reportedly Change Main Heroes' Ages

✖

Netflix's upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series will reportedly be changing the ages of its main heroes. With Avatar: The Last Airbender (and its The Legend of Korra sequel) reaching a whole new audience with its recent streaming releases, one of the bigger surprises was seeing that a new live-action take on the franchise was in the works together with Netflix. While many fans still have some bad memories from the first live-action film, there was the hope that this new take on the franchise would fare better than the last.

While there have been no concrete updates as to the production of the film following the public exits of original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, a new report from The Illuminerdi has shed some light on how the new series is shaping up. According to their report, the ages of the central Aang Gaang has been shuffled around a little bit.

As their report details, the new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series will be a "re-imagining" and this comes with a change in ages. In the original series, Aang was 12 while Katara was 14 and Sokka was 15. This informed their dynamic going forward as Katara often felt like she was almost forced into more adult responsibilities, while Sokka felt like he had to be the older guardian of their ragtag group.

This dynamic might change for the new live-action series as The Illuminerdi reports that while Aang will still be 12 in the new series, Katara will be the older one at 16 years old and Sokka will be the younger sibling at 14. There's a chance this small shake up in age won't impact how the characters act in this new series, but this will undoubtedly make for a much different core group dynamic than from the original series.

The core dynamic was the reason the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series was so successful with fans (even years after the original release), and that's where the first adaptation attempt had faltered. It just remains to be seen whether or not these changes will be as monumental as the changes suggest.

But what do you think? Do you think these new ages will factor much into the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via The Illuminerdi