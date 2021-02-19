Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix Series Reportedly Hires New Showrunner

✖

Netflix has reportedly hired a new showrunner for its new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been experiencing a major revival ever since the animated series (and its The Legend of Korra sequel) were made available on streaming services such as Netflix and Paramount+, and one of the surprising results of this was the announcement that Netflix was going to spearhead a new live-action series for the franchise. While originally intended to feature original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the two creators left the project following a public split last year.

There has been yet to be any official word on their replacement, but one has been found according to a new report from The Illuminerdi. According to their report, the new showrunner for the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is Albert Kim, whose listed credits include series like Leverage, Nikita, Sleepy Hollow and more.

With a new showrunner will undoubtedly come more changes to what was brewing before, but unfortunately fans have yet to see any of the production behind the new series. Netflix keeps their behind the scenes work pretty tightly under wraps, so this also means there has yet to be an official announcement or confirmation for Albert Kim's joining the series, if that indeed turns out to be the case.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series was first announced to be faithful to the original creators' visions for the franchise, but unfortunately it seems like something changed since that initial announcement. Netflix released the following statement after Konietzko and DiMartino's exits last year, "We have complete respect and admiration for Michael and Bryan and the story that they created in the Avatar animated series,” a Netflix spokesperson said about the exit. “Although they have chosen to depart the live-action project, we are confident in the creative team and their adaptation.”

If Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series indeed has found a new showrunner, then the progress train is going to keep right on rolling!

via The Illuminerdi