Avatar: The Last Airbender Launches a Baseball Jersey Collection

BoxLunch has a pretty spectacular collection of merch based on the iconic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it got a boost today with the debut of this baseball jersey collection. Which Avatar team will you join? Air Nomads (Aang #4), Fire Nation (Zuko #1), Southern Water Tribe (Katara #7), or Earth Kingdom (Toph #0)?

Each Avatar: The Last Airbender baseball-style jersey is made of polyester and features embroidered lettering on the front and back along with a team patch on the chest and sleeve. Sizes range from XS to 3X, and they are BoxLunch exclusives that can be pre-ordered via the links below. At the time of writing, they were priced at $46.66 each (15% off):

On a related note, Avatar: The Last Airbender recently launched two board games dubbed Uncle Iroh's Dream Board Game and Oh, My Cabbages! that sold out quickly at BoxLunch and Hot Topic in their debut. However, they are back in stock here at BoxLunch at the time of writing. A description of both games can be found below.

In Avatar: The Last Airbender Uncle Iroh's Dream Board Game you must follow Uncle Iroh's advice and "craft your your own cartoon stories using characters, locations, events, animals, and special item cards". You can "save your favorite written stories as mementos and use the White Lotus tile, Avatar state and Appa tokens to make your story more unique".

In the Avatar: The Last Airbender Oh, My Cabbages! board game, you can play as Aang, Katara, Zuko or the cabbage merchant. Your goal? "Build your own cabbage empire" by "starting new cabbage stands, mastering the elements, looting coins from your opponents and sending security platypus bears to shut down the competition."

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.