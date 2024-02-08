Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Promo Shows How Its World Came to Life

The elements are prepped for bending once again as Netflix will be releasing a new live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender this month. Once again bringing Aang, Sokka, Katara, and Prince Zuko to the forefront, the new take on the Nickelodeon classic aims to honor the source material while injecting new elements in the timeless tale. To get fans hyped for the first season release, Netflix has released a brand new video that gives bending fans a behind-the-scenes look at the actors and creative team that brought the series to life.

While the series is aiming to stay true to its source material, the showrunners have hinted at the idea that there will be some changes made to this live-action adaptation. Showrunner Albert Kim has stated in recent interviews that Netflix’s series will be a tad more mature than the original animated series, stating that the series is looking to appeal to both fans of the original and fans of Game of Thrones.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Bringing The World To Life

The first season will land on Netflix on February 22nd, consisting of eight episodes that document Aang’s return to the land of the living and his fight against the Fire Nation. The first season will be released all at once later this month and if you want more information on the series release, the episode titles read as such,

The Last Airbender

Warriors

Omashu

Spirited Away

Into the Dark

Masks

The North

Legends

Here’s how the streaming service describes the live-action adaptation of Aang and the gang, “Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders toward conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar.”

Do you think Netflix's new take on the benders will live up to the original Nickelodeon series?