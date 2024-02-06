Netflix Releases Light-Hearted Avatar: The Last Airbender Teaser

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to arrive with a new live-action adaptation on Netflix this month. While the showrunners of the series have stated that they will be sticking closely to the source material, they have also hinted at the idea that the live-action adaptation will be adding scenes that were not featured in the original series. In a new teaser trailer, the Netflix production is taking the opportunity to focus on the light-hearted nature of Aang and his friends.

In a recent interview with IGN, showrunner Albert Kim broke down how the upcoming live-action adaptation will be a tad more mature than the animated series, "I think that's the essential tightrope that we had to walk, is figuring out, tonally, where this show lived, because you wanted to stay true to the original, which had a large component of humor, lots of action, lots of darkness too. And especially as the series went on, Seasons 2 and 3 are a lot more mature in theme than, say, Season 1 was. So for us, it was about striking that right balance, of making sure you were true to the DNA of the original. But at the same time, we had to make it a serialized Netflix drama, which meant it couldn't just be for kids. It had to also appeal to the people who are big fans of Game of Thrones. And so, it had to feel grounded and mature and adult in that way too. So that's, like I said, the tightrope that we have to walk."

Netflix released a new look at the bending trio that started it all, documenting their early adventures that saw them attempting to stop the Fire Nation. The first season is slated to arrive on the streaming service on February 22nd with eight episodes. Should the series be renewed for additional seasons, there are plenty of events to be adapted from the source material.

If you need a refresher on Avatar: The Last Airbender, here is Netflix's official synopsis for the upcoming live-action series, ""Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."