Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Releases Fire Nation Teaser

Avatar: The Last Airbender is inching closer to its new live-action series premiering with Netflix later this month, and fans have gotten a cool new look at Prince Zuko and the Fire Nation with a new teaser trailer! Avatar: The Last Airbender will be introducing fans to a new take on the original animated series, and it's touting that it will be featuring more of the Fire Nation than fans saw in the first season of the original. With the new series almost here, fans have gotten to see a little more of how terrifying the Fire Nation will look.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has shared a new Prince Zuko led teaser featuring Dallas Liu noting how he's now hunting the Avatar, and comes from a family of fierce Fire Nation fighters. This includes a few glimpses of new footage not seen in previously released promotional materials, and sets up for a dark new take on the empire that fans saw in the animated series all those years ago. You can check out the new Fire Nation teaser for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series below.

Nothing will get in the way of the Fire Nation, not even the Avatar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fW5mpBL1DW — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) February 7, 2024

When to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be premiering with Netflix on February 22nd, and will be running for eight episodes with its debut season. Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

What are you hoping to see from the Fire Nation in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!