‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘The Legend of Korra’ Blu-ray Box Sets Get a One-Day Mega Deal

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but if you haven’t picked up Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and/or The Legend of Korra complete series Blu-ray sets yet, today is your best opportunity to date. Amazon is running a one-day sale on both animated masterpieces that drops the prices way beyond previous all time-lows.

You can shop the entire sale right here until the end of the day today, December 14th (or while supplies last). Currently the Avatar: The Last Airbender The Complete Series Blu-ray box set is priced at $19.31. The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series Blu-ray is priced at $19.58. Collectively, the box sets offer nearly 45 hours of entertainment for less than $40, which is quite a deal. DVD options are also available in the sale. UPDATE: Coincidentally, Funko dropped a big wave of Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pops today!

On a related note, Amazon’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set recently made a comeback after being sold out for ages. Not only that, the price has dropped from $174.98 to $133.99 (23% off). It’s available to order right here on Amazon if you decide to go for it.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! Even at the full price this is a pretty great deal, so jump on it while you can.

