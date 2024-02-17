Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Deploys The "Appa Bus" in The U.S.

While Avatar: The Last Airbender has focused on those with the ability to bend the elements, the animated world also introduced some mind-bending creatures. In the world that gave fans Aang, Katara, Sokka, and so many other beloved characters, the bending universe also saw strange creatures that were combinations of animals that we know in the real world. Such is the case with Appa the air bison, and the friend of Aang is set to have a North American tour hitting locales this year.

It's hard to imagine Avatar: The Last Airbender without Appa, the creature who was frozen in a block of ice with Aang. The air bison would routinely help the protagonists travel the world with ease, somehow having the ability to fly above the ground despite the fact that Appa has no wings to call its own. Considering Appa's look, it's no surprise that CG art was needed to bring him to life in the upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation.

Aang The Last Airbison

The Official Social Media Account of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender shared a first look at the "Appa Bus". The bus itself will be rolling through Houston, Texas and Los Angeles, California later this month and throughout March.

Must. Pet. Appa. Here’s where you can ride the Fuzzy Appa Bus around Los Angeles and Houston! pic.twitter.com/TlkV21OjpK — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) February 17, 2024

If you want to learn more about Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, the streaming service is prepping fans for its arrival on February 22nd. The official description of the new live-action take on Aang and his fellow benders reads as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

What do you think of this live-action take on Appa? Do you think Netflix's live-action series will live up to its source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.