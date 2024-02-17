Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Heats Up the Fire Benders in New Teaser

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its live-action series debut with Netflix in just a few more days, and the Fire Benders are heating up with a fun new teaser trailer! Netflix's new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender is teasing how much it will be changing from the original series to make it a more dark experience for current day fans, and it seems many of these teases are around the Fire Nation. If the series wants to kick up the intensity of the original animated show, it could start with some even more fiery villains for its version.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be hitting Netflix later this week, and that means it won't be long before both new and older fans get to see this newest take on the Fire Nation. Characters like Zuko, Azula, and Fire Lord Ozai will be taken to new heights with this upcoming iteration of the franchise, and Netflix has shared another fiery look at how they will all make the jump to live-action with a new teaser trailer showing off just how intense the Fire Nation can get. You can check it out below:

The Fire Nation will stop at nothing til the world is under their rule🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Bk6DrbaV9 — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) February 16, 2024

When to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be premiering with Netflix on February 22nd, and will be running for eight episode. Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

