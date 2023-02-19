Avatar: The Last Airbender Creator Gives Update New Movie's Progress

It seems the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is going through some big changes. After making a resurgence with fans thanks to streaming, the hit Nickelodeon series is gearing up for a comeback. Avatar Studios is working on the franchise's first film, and co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino are overseeing its spread. So of course, fans tuned in this weekend when the former appeared in an exclusive interview.

As you can see above, Avatar Studios posted an in-depth chat with Konietzko about the franchise's future. It was there next steps were discussed, and the creator said the process of making an Avatar movie has been wildly different than the process of making the show.

"Now, we're making a movie, our first movie. As cool as it is to work in television, feature films are where you get to really craft something where you're not just rushing and having to put it out," he shared with fans.

"As an artist, that was really alluring to me. It's executing it that's the hard part, getting those ideas woven together in some sort of meaningful, satisfying way. Then [you have] to executive it in animation which is a really hard medium, especially hard to do consistently on schedule and on budget."

As you can see in the video above, Avatar Studios shared some behind-the-scenes art of the upcoming film, and it feels good to see the artists at work. After all, It looks like this new movie will check in on Aang and the gang once they are older teens if not young adults. With director Lauren Montgomery onboard, the Avatar franchise is already looking to bright horizons. And while it may be challenging to make a full-blown animated film, Avatar's untitled feature will most definitely be worth the wait!

