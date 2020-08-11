Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets an Honest Trailer

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been on everyone's since it came to Netflix in May. Now it's getting the Honest Trailer treatment. Screen Junkies on Tuesday released it's latest installment of Honest Trailers, focusing on Nickelodeon's beloved, seminal animated series. The video equally praises the show and calls it out for some of its more cartoonish traits, including its liberal use of goofy sound effects. It also casts some shade at the infamous M. Night Shyamalan The Last Airbender movie, and questions why Netflix would try to adapt the series into live-action a second time. You can watch the Honest Trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender above.

The video also mentions how the live-action The Last Airbender movie may have sidelined and doomed a potential fourth season of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Putting aside that "Sozin's Comet" is one of the greatest television finales of all time, the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender does continue in comic books from Dark Horse Comics, and they're great.

There's also The Legend of Korra, the ambitious successor to Avatar: The Last Airbender that follows the adventures of the avatar that comes after Aang's death. The series, which remains a flashpoint of debate among Avatar fans, is coming to Netflix on Friday. We're sure there will be no arguments about it over the weekend.

ComicBook.com spoke to Avatar voice actor Dante Basco in July, not long after the show's Netflix debut. He said the series' sudden re-emergence in the pop culture discourse was palpable.

“Yeah I think it kind of blew up out of nowhere, which is great and unexpected,” Basco says. “But it really goes to show you: A, the power of Netflix, and B, the power of a really good project that kind of lasted over the years now. And it's like you said, it may be more popular than when it was first out.”

He also talked specifically about the popularity of his character, Zuko, who starts as a villain before embarking on a redemption arc. “I mean, ‘That's rough buddy,’ has become one of the most quoted lines. It’s strange that these lines that we don’t think much of them when we do them. It’s just how the project came out. It doesn't strike me why they become a part of the zeitgeist in whatever world we're in,” he says.

“’That's rough buddy…’ and ‘Hello, Zuko here,’ little lines that I didn't think much of when we did and something stuck with how the project came out, become these kind of catchphrases in life for people to use, that they use in their regular life. I get a kick out of all that,” Basco added. “Again, little things that none of us could predict. You know we didn't plan any of these things, these things happened organically. I appreciate, I'm proud of that multiplying, you know.”

