Here's When You Can Watch The Legend of Korra on Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender's big sequel series is making its way to Netflix soon, but when will you be able to watch The Legend of Korra on Netflix? As previously announced last month, Avatar: The Legend of Korra will be available for streaming on Netflix later this week on Friday, August 14th. Netflix's release schedule can be a bit daunting considering just how many new and older series join the streaming platform every day, and it gets even more complicated when it comes to specific times. Thankfully, we now know the specific time that it will hit the platform.

For those looking to check out The Legend of Korra as soon as it goes live, it will be available for streaming at 12:00AM PST/ 3:00AM EST/ 2:00AM CST on Friday, August 14th. When the sequel series does make its debut on the platform, you will be able to instantly watch through all four seasons of the original series that released both on Nickelodeon and their official website during its initial run.

That's one of the best aspects of this release on Netflix, too Because while the series was previously available to stream on the platform years ago, the user base for Netflix has grown exponentially. Meaning the second release will be a lot better received that the initial one on the platform. Just look at the response to Avatar: The Last Airbender's relaunch. That series was previously available to see on Netflix (and was still available on the platform internationally), but has been experiencing a major revival since it relaunched earlier this year.

(Photo: Nickelodeon / Netflix)

It's going to mean a bit more for The Legend of Korra because while Avatar: The Last Airbender had a great run on television, the sequel series certainly did not. Schedule changes, forced hiatuses, and launching nearly two seasons exclusively online meant that The Legend of Korra never quite found that big of an audience the first go around. But now it's got a second chance when older, new, and non-fans alike check it out on August 14th!

Are you excited to see The Legend of Korra on Netflix? Will you be checking it out for the first time or are you wanting to do a rewatch? What do you think of Avatar: The Last Airbender's run with Netflix so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.