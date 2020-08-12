Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Proves Azula is the Series' True Villain

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender is still one of the most beloved animated series ever released, and now one fan has reminded fans just how fiery Azula was with some great cosplay! The series has been experiencing a major second life with fans this year thanks to its recent launch on Netflix, and fans have been reliving through many of their favorite moments from the series' original run on Nickelodeon. This has brought a whole new wave of appreciation for who many fans consider as the true villain of the series, Zuko's younger sister Azula.

Because while Fire Lord Ozai was ultimately the final threat that Aang had to defeat in order to truly put a stop to the Fire Nation threat, Ozai did not move a lot forward in the story on his own. Ozai served as more of a shadowy figure that pulled the emotional strings driving Zuko and Azula forward, and Azula was the more immediate and credible threat throughout the series' run. Azula even became one of the more pro-active antagonists in a more intense way that Zuko ever did.

Artist @kineticcosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has offered up a fierce reminder of just how intimidating Azula truly was during the course of the original series. With a fierce cosplay that taps into Azula's aggressiveness and cool demeanor, now Avatar: The Last Airbender fans will be scared by Azula all over again! You can check out the fierce cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosplay Meme-Lord 💖💜💙 (@kineticcosplay) on Jul 20, 2020 at 4:17pm PDT

Azula might not be the central villain of the animated series, but she truly made an impact with fans if this cosplay is anything to go by. Azula is one of the many characters fans want to see again someday as Avatar: The Last Airbender branches out into a live-action series on Netflix. Speaking of Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender's big sequel series, The Legend of Korra, will be hitting the service soon too!

Was Azula truly the villain of Avatar: The Last Airbender? What are some of your favorite Azula moments from Avatar: The Last Airbender overall? Hoping to see Azula in action in the franchise again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

