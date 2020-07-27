One Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Brings Azula's Entire Team to Life Through Cosplay

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender's first season was definitely a hit when it first made its debut on Nickelodeon, but the fan favorite animated series really found itself when Azula came into the picture and formed her own team to hunt down the Avatar. Together with her friends Mai and Ty Lee, Azula's team really amped up the intensity of the series when she began sticking to Aang and the gang's tail for the majority of that second season. These three are actually major reasons fans remember the animated series' first run so well too.

Now that Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming on Netflix, with the sequel series The Legend of Korra coming back to the streaming platform later this Summer, fans have begun showing all sorts of new and reinvigorated tributes to the animated series through all sorts of fun new avenues. One of which that has certainly been sparking up more in recent weeks has been through cosplay. Now one artist has taken it to a whole new level!

Artist @mk_ays (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) not only impressed with their take on Azula, but went the extra mile by showing off their looks for the entire stealth team with Azula, Mai, and Ty Lee all getting their proper due here. It's fiery cosplay fit for one of the Fire Nation's strongest and most skilled groups, so it stands to reason that this cosplay is just as strong! You can check out the awesome cosplay below:

Azula's team stayed a thorn in Aang's side throughout the remainder of the second season and pretty far into the final one. Following several weeks of seeing Mai and Ty Lee struggle against some of Azula's more manic actions, the two of them eventually betray her and the group dissolves from then on. Azula gets her just desserts much later, but Mai and Ty Lee definitely found redemption following this break up!

What did you think of Azula's team when you first saw them in Avatar: The Last Airbender? Which member of the team is your favorite? What do you think happened to all of them after the events of the original series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

