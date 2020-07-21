Avatar: The Legend of Korra is Coming to Netflix Next Month

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender really hit the ground floor running when it was brought to Netflix earlier this year, with fans both old and new diving into the world of Aang and company as they fought against the Fire Nation, and now, the series is returning with the sequel series on the streaming service in Legend of Korra! The series, which takes place decades following the finale of the first series, follows the new Avatar, Korra, who has to fight a new series of threats to the world after the passing of Aang as an old man.

Legend of Korra has four seasons that followed our new protagonist that was produced by Nickelodeon, not only giving us a number of new characters in the world of bending, but also revisiting some of the elderly interpretations of the character we came to know in Avatar The Last Airbender. With the world vastly different from the one we once followed in the adventure of Aang and his friends, Korra has to battle against a world that is rallying against benders in general and focusing far more on the world of technology. With Netflix currently produced a live action series for Avatar The Last Airbender, the arrival of the Legend of Korra will certainly continue to hype up excitement among fans!

The Official Twitter Account for NX of Netflix, which focuses more on animation and the world of pop culture, shared the news that the Legend of Korra would be hitting the streaming service later this summer on August 13th, taking fans through the next phase of the world of bending:

She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7s — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

Legend of Korra wasn't thought of as being better than the original entry of the franchise in Avatar The Last Airbender but the characters, environments, fight scenes, and situations that came out of this sequel series does still make it a fan favorite in the world of animation. Korra herself was a definite change from Aang's personality, being far more sure of herself at the beginning than the air bender was, but learning that this same confidence could be a problem when it came to her adventures.

What do you think of the Legend of Korra coming to Netflix? Will this be the first time you're watching it? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, nad the world of bending!

