SpongeBob SquarePants Graduates from Viral Anime Openings to a Full Episode

The anime openings for Spongebob Squarepants that have been created by fan animator Narmak have gone viral time and time again on the internet, thanks in part to the stylish animation as well as taking the hilarious characters and placing them into ridiculously serious scenarios and now, fans have the chance to watch a full episode of what an anime series for Spongebob would look like. Remaining one of the most popular, if not the most popular, animated series on Nickelodeon, the series continues to this day and has a third feature length film set to arrive in the future.

In the first episode of the "Bubble Bass Arc", we see Spongebob attempting to get back the Krusty Krab Secret Formula, after discovering that Mr. Krabs had sent Squidward to retrieve it from the massive figure known as Bubble Bass. Of course, the anime interpretation of Spongebob Squarepants is fit to bursting with homages to the medium of anime, as well as a number of familiar faces from the now legendary series from Nickelodeon. While we don't know if there will ever be an official Spongebob Squarepants anime, we imagine it would have som big shoes to fill with this amazing interpretation.

Spongebob was first created in 1999, released onto Nickelodeon and currently running with over a dozen seasons to its name as well as over two hundred and fifty episodes as well. The franchise has also had two feature length films released in the forms of The Spongebob Squarepants Movie and its sequel The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water. The next film of the trilogy, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, was originally slated to be released this year, but obviously, the film had to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spongebob has been running for decades, and shows no signs of ending any time soon, with new episodes being released on the regular for the series that follows the patrons of Bikini Bottom. Though we aren't sure if there will be future episodes of Spongebob Squarepants The Anime down the road, we'll certainly be crossing our fingers that we see more from this animator in the future.

