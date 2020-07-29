Major Avatar: The Last Airbender Debate Resurfaces Thanks to Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been on the minds of millions since the show came to Netflix this summer. The animated series has been a hit on the site as fans new and old dip their toes into the World of Bending. Of course, that means brand-new discussions about the Aang Gang have cropped up, and Netflix is stirring the pot after it weighed in on one of the series' biggest mysteries.

And as it turns out, the opinion has garnered more discussion than ever before. Netflix got fans riled up when it tweeted its support for Toph x Sokka as plenty of fans felt the duo would make a great couple once they got older. The streaming giant backed the ship on social media before using Toph's children from The Legend of Korra to support the claim.

"People who think Suyin just appeared out of thin air," Netflix tweeted while implying such fans were clowning themselves. "It's unconfirmed but still."

As you can imagine, fans were surprised to see NX on Netflix weigh in on the enduring mystery. Even since The Legend of Korra debuted, fans have been unsure of Toph's adult life. They are reunited with the blind bender in the sequel, but she is an old lady by that point. Fans learn Toph had two daughters once she grew older, but that is all fans know. Neither of the girls' fathers was made public, so fans have been left to guess what went down.

While some believe the girls were fathered by throwaway characters, there are others who believe something else happened. Others believe Haru fathered Lin while Sokka did so for Suyin. That is clearly the belief Netflix is operating under, but there is no definitive word on how Toph's daughters came to be just yet.

Where do you stand on this debate? Do you think Sokka and Toph were ever together or is that simply wishful thinking?

