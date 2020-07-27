Upcoming Avatar Comic May Introduce One of Toph's Mysterious Sweethearts

Avatar: The Last Airbender has a full legacy backing it, and that narrative is about to get even bigger. It has been announced that a new graphic novel will continue the start of the Aang Gang soon. The book will focus on Toph and the academy she formed in the aftermath of The Last Airbender... but that is not all readers will run into.

After all, the first summary for Avatar: The Last Airbender - Toph's Metalbending Academy has gone live. It is there fans are teased with a certain sparkling something. The blurb says Toph discovers something that will make her eyes sparkle, and fans are thinking it might be one of her lovers.

To start, you need to read the synopsis itself. You can find the official blurb below:

"Things are looking bright at the Beifong Metalbending Academy! But after all the adventures Toph’s had with Aang, Sokka, Zuko, and Katara, the whole thing feels a bit dull. Luckily, Sokka and Suki come to visit and reintroduce some familiar faces from their wandering days. And while out and about to celebrate, Toph discovers something that just might put the sparkle back in her eye..."

As you can see, the blurb says the graphic novel will follow Toph as she reunited with some familiar friends who the Aang Gang encountered during their travels. It seems Toph will find something during this reunion that makes her eyes sparkle, and fans are wondering if they are sparkling with love. After all, there is little known about the lovers Toph took which led to her daughters' births.

Of course, there are tons of theories out there. Fans have questioned time and again whether Haru and Toph got together after Fire Lord Ozen was taken down. Still, the Earth Bender has two girls by different fathers, and neither of the men are known to fans. This novel could introduce one of them at the very least, but for now, fans will have to wait until February to see if that's the case.

Do you think Avatar: The Last Airbender will finally delve into this mystery...?

