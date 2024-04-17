Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns Bright With Azula

Azula had a major role in Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, as the streaming service made some big changes from the source material for its first season. Unlike Prince Zuko, the Fire Nation Princess found herself able to roll with the punches of her father in not only surviving his cruelty but thriving because of it. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to lend their own take on Azula, easily one of the most threatening villains of the franchise.

Azula didn't just have a killer edge, but was able to take her fire bending to a whole new level. Aside from mastering fire bending, the daughter of Ozai would eventually learn how to bend lightning itself, causing some big problems for her brother Zuko, Aang, and the other heroes of the original animated series. When the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series came to a close, a major plotline that continued past the series finale was Azula's state of mind. The Dark Horse graphic novels would further explore Azula and her shattered psyche, as the princess would attempt to see if there was more to life than simply crushing her enemies now that Zuko has taken the Fire Nation's throne.

The Fire Nation Princess Returns

The graphic novel that followed Azula's story was titled, "Avatar: The Last Airbender – Azula In The Spirit Temple" and is available now. Here's an official description of the side story, "Azula continues her destabilizing campaign against the Fire Nation and her brother, Fire Lord Zuko. But after a failed attack on her latest target, Azula finds herself in a mysterious forest temple inhabited by a solitary monk…or is it something more mysterious? Azula must confront her past, and finally face her chance at redemption."

Elizabeth Yu portrayed Azula in Netflix's first season of its Avatar live-action series, and delivered the same ruthlessness that the princess was known for in the original series. With the streaming service confirming that two additional seasons are on the way to adapt the entirety of the animated source material, expect Azula's role to increase in seasons two and three.

Do you think Azula might make an appearance in the upcoming animated film arriving in 2025, Aang: The Last Airbender?