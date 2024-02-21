Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Mai And Ty Lee in New Clip

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has long been on the record that the new live-action adaptation would be making some changes from its animated source material. One of the big changes that is arriving on the television series arriving this week is the sister of Prince Zuko, Azula, making an appearance far earlier than she did in the original show. The daughter of the Fire Lord Ozai isn't alone, as a new video has landed that features the debut of the live-action Mai and Ty Lee.

Elizabeth Yu, the live-action Azula in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, discussed with Entertainment Weekly her role in the series and why the fire bender is appearing much earlier in the Netflix series, "A lot of the O.G. series was through the eyes of Zuko. I feel like our show lets [Azula and Ozai] have their own start to their story before all the stuff that we know them to do later on.… We get to see her origin story, which is really cool." With Azula playing a larger role, and being joined by Mai and Ty Lee, it will be interesting to see how their parts in Aang's story change as a result of their earlier inclusion.

Mai And Ty Lee's Live-Action Debut

The upcoming Netflix series, which hits the streaming service on February 22nd, will mark the first time that Ty Lee and Mai have been brought to a live-action adaptation. In 2010's The Last Airbender, the movie by M. Night Shyamalan, Azula was teased during a post-credits scene, but her friends were nowhere to be found. In the upcoming streaming service series, Mai will be played by actor Thalia Tran while Ty Lee will be brought to life by actor Momona Tamada.

When the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series ended, Azula found herself defeated, much like her father. While her story didn't continue in an animated format, she was given an additional tale thanks to the Dark Horse published comic book, Avatar: The Last Airbender – Azula In The Spirit Temple. Avatar Studios is also taking the chance to return to the bending universe with a new animated feature arriving next year that will focus on Aang and his friends in their adult years, begging the question if bending fans will see Azula's return on the silver screen as well.

What do you think of Azula, Mai, and Ty Lee's inclusion in the first season of the live-action Avatar?

Via Entertainment Weekly